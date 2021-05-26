Fines for Telford puppy sellers operating without licence

The cases were heard at Telford Magistrates Court

Sam Hill and Sophie Massey admitted two charges each at Telford Magistrates Court in two separate cases.

Both Hill, 24, from Home Farm, Bishop's Castle, and Massey, 23, from Brandon Avenue, Telford, admitted charges of selling puppies without a licence, and being a 'trader engaged in unfair commercial practice'.

The court heard the pair sold a litter of puppies which surpassed the £1,000 threshold, requiring a licence as of April 2020.

Both were fined for the offences, with Massey disqualified from dealing in dogs for 12 months.

The proceedings were brought by Animal Protection Services, a registered charity that investigates and prosecutes organised animal cruelty.

The organisation said the prosecution followed "intelligence-led investigations into the unlicensed sale of puppies in the Telford area".

Hill pleaded guilty and was fined £330. He was also ordered to pay £200 costs.

Massey pleaded guilty and was fined £200 and ordered to pay £200 costs.

She was also disqualified from dealing in animals for 12 months.

A spokesperson on behalf of Animal Protection Services said: “Trading of puppies without a licence is not acceptable. The undermining of the statutory licensing regime is a risk to animal welfare and consumer protection.