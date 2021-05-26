Benches removed after residents 'plagued' by anti-social behaviour

Lawley & Overdale Parish Council said the facilities had been removed because residents had been 'plagued' by anti-social behaviour

Lawley & Overdale Parish Council said the facilities have been taken away from the Multi-Use Games Area (MUGA) at Lawley Village Green.

A statement from the council said: "This is as a direct result of the ongoing anti-social behaviour (ASB) issues that have plagued local residents.

"Telford and Wrekin Council, working in partnership with Lawley & Overdale Parish Council and the police through the Community Action Team model, has made the decision to remove the youth shelter and benches.

"The congregation of young people and their behaviour has been a concern for a while, and robust action needed to take place to address and tackle these issues.

"It’s been a long time coming, but persistence has paid off. We would like to thank residents for raising their concerns over this issue, and for their patience while we have been liaising with partners to get the desired action.

"The police, working in partnership with the Council’s ASB and Neighbourhood Enforcement teams, will see an increase in high-visibility patrols, along with new mobile CCTV cameras being installed.