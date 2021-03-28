Telford drugs suspect charged after cannabis raid

A suspected drugs farmer has been charged after police found about 100 cannabis plants growing in Telford.

Stock photo

West Mercia Police confirmed Alexander Lulo of Dunsheath was arrested during an operation at about 11pm last Wednesday.

It involved officers raiding a building while executing a drugs warrant, where they found about 100 cannabis plants at an address in Hollinswood.

The force confirmed Lulo, 31, has been charged on suspicion of cannabis cultivation and remained in custody.

A police spokesman said: "A man has been charged following a drugs warrant in Telford.

"At around 11pm on Wednesday March 24 officers carried out a warrant in Hollinswood where they found approximately 100 cannabis plants.

"Alexander Lulo, aged 31, of Dunsheath, has been charged on suspicion of cannabis cultivation and currently remains in custody."

During the raid, officers found lighting, cables and other equipment associated with cannabis cultivation.

