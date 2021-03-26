Stock photo of Dothill Reservoir

The attack happened between 1.45pm and 2pm on Monday when the victim was walking her pet dog on Dothill Reservoir.

The man had four dogs off their leads and assaulted the woman after she asked him to call them back, West Mercia Police said.

He is described as white, in his late 50s to early 60s, about 5ft 9ins tall, of a medium build with white hair.

He wore a tan coat with a check pattern inside and light blue jeans.

The man's dogs all had blue leads. One was a Shih Tzu and the other three were tan coloured and of a similar size.

Police are investigating and have asked anyone with information to come forward. Meanwhile patrols are being increased in the area.

Chief Inspector John Cashion, of West Mercia Police, said: "This incident is extremely concerning and understandably traumatising for the victim.

"We are keen to speak to anyone with information and believe there were two women in the area at the time of the assault.

“We’d like to reassure the community that we take this extremely seriously and will be increasing patrols in the area.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident reference number 00275i of March 24.