The man was allegedly found in a car with two catalytic converters after the theft was reported to police.
Officers were called to reports of a catalytic converter being stolen from a vehicle at Stafford Park, Telford, at about 10.50pm on Thursday.
West Mercia Police said officers stopped a car about 15 minutes later on Lodge Road in Donnington with two converters inside.
The driver, a 50-year-old man from Telford, has been arrested on suspicion of theft from a vehicle and remains in custody.
Chief Inspector John Cashion said: “I am extremely pleased officers were able to make this arrest so soon after the initial reports came in.
“We have seen an increase in catalytic converter thefts in recent months and are working to tackle the issue and target those who are committing these offences.”