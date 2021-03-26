The man was allegedly found in a car with two catalytic converters after the theft was reported to police.

Officers were called to reports of a catalytic converter being stolen from a vehicle at Stafford Park, Telford, at about 10.50pm on Thursday.

West Mercia Police said officers stopped a car about 15 minutes later on Lodge Road in Donnington with two converters inside.

The driver, a 50-year-old man from Telford, has been arrested on suspicion of theft from a vehicle and remains in custody.

Chief Inspector John Cashion said: “I am extremely pleased officers were able to make this arrest so soon after the initial reports came in.