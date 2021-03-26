Telford murder probe: Five bailed as investigations continue

Police at the scene in Hill Road, Overdale

Three men, aged, 34, 45 and 47, and two women aged, 34 and 66, all from the area, were taken into custody after a woman was found dead at an address in Hill Road, Overdale, on Tuesday morning.

West Mercia Police said the investigation is continuing and that all five have been given bail for 28 days.

On Monday at 10.30pm officers received reports that a woman had been assaulted in Haybridge Road, Hadley, near to the Premier Store.

Following the incident the woman left the scene with a friend returning to the address, in Overdale, where her body was discovered the following morning at around 9.30am.

The woman is reported to have been assaulted in Haybridge Road, Hadley, near to the Premier Store. Photo: Google.

Detective Inspector Rich Roberts, of the investigating team, said: “We would still like to hear from anyone who has information relating to the assault which happened in Haybridge Road on Monday evening.

“We know there were members of the public that witnessed the assault, that we have yet to speak to and we would urge them to please come forward to assist with our inquiries."

Anyone with information can contact the officers on 101 quoting reference 720i of 22 March 2021 or via the Tell Us About section on the force's website.