Court fine for 105mph Ludlow chase driver who missed probation calls

Shrewsbury Crown Court

Glen Whittaker, 28, returned to Shrewsbury Crown Court after failing to attend on dates in September and October last year.

He was given the order after admitting drink driving, dangerous driving and driving without insurance on June 5, 2019.

During the incident Whittaker drove at speeds of 105mph. He later apologised to the court for his actions.

At the latest hearing Mr Christopher O’Gorman, prosecuting barrister, said Whittaker had missed two telephone appointments, but had since improved attendance.

Whittaker, of Baker Close, Ludlow, told the court he had recently started a new job in construction, and accepted he had failed to attend.