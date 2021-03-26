Court fine for 105mph Ludlow chase driver who missed probation calls

By Deborah HardimanLudlowCrimePublished:

A motorist who was given a suspended jail sentence after a high-speed police chase in Ludlow has been fined for missing probation appointments.

Shrewsbury Crown Court
Shrewsbury Crown Court

Glen Whittaker, 28, returned to Shrewsbury Crown Court after failing to attend on dates in September and October last year.

In November 2019 he was sentenced to 12 months jail, suspended for 18 months, and banned from the road for two years, with a 12-month community order.

He was given the order after admitting drink driving, dangerous driving and driving without insurance on June 5, 2019.

During the incident Whittaker drove at speeds of 105mph. He later apologised to the court for his actions.

At the latest hearing Mr Christopher O’Gorman, prosecuting barrister, said Whittaker had missed two telephone appointments, but had since improved attendance.

Whittaker, of Baker Close, Ludlow, told the court he had recently started a new job in construction, and accepted he had failed to attend.

For the breach Judge Peter Barrie fined him £50 and ordered him to pay £60 costs.

Crime
News
Ludlow
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News