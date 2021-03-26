Appeal for CCTV after 16-year-old followed home by group of men in Bridgnorth

Bridgnorth

Officers were called at about 8.45pm on Saturday, March 20, after the school pupil was followed while returning from the Co-op on Mill Street by five men.

She was walking over the B4363 bridge in Low Town when she realised she was being followed.

Her mother said she was able to lock herself in their home after the one-mile journey.

The 47-year-old added that the incident had left her "concerned" and warned others to stay vigilant.

West Mercia Police confirmed it increased patrols in the area and is appealing for CCTV from the time of the incident.

Officers are also working with schools in Bridgnorth to offer advice and support to young people.

Chief Inspector Mark Reilly said: "We would like to reassure residents that we take these reports very seriously and are also in touch with the safeguarding team at the local schools. If you have any information at all please get in touch."

Anyone with information or CCTV from the time of the incident should call 101, quoting incident reference number 728i of March 20.