Man sought after indecent exposure in Telford

By Rob Smith TelfordCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A man was seen indecently exposing himself close to a main road in Telford.

Police have launched an investigation, though they said the incident on Monday appeared to be a one-off.

A statement from the Priorslee, St Georges and Muxton Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "We are appealing for information following an indecent exposure in Telford.

"At around 11am on Monday, March 22, a man was seen near to the A5 in Priorslee, where he exposed himself.

"The man was described as mixed race, aged in his late 20s, with short dark hair. He was of average height and build and was wearing dark or black jogging bottoms, a white shell suit top with blue detailing (possibly stripes).

"At this time, this appears to be an isolated incident.

"The safer neighbourhood team will be increasing patrols in the area over the next few weeks. Please come and speak to us if you have any concerns or can provide any information.

"Alternatively you can report online through the 'tell us about' section of our website."

Call police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.

Crime
News
Telford
Local Hubs
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith

Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News