Man sought after indecent exposure in Telford

Police have launched an investigation, though they said the incident on Monday appeared to be a one-off.

A statement from the Priorslee, St Georges and Muxton Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "We are appealing for information following an indecent exposure in Telford.

"At around 11am on Monday, March 22, a man was seen near to the A5 in Priorslee, where he exposed himself.

"The man was described as mixed race, aged in his late 20s, with short dark hair. He was of average height and build and was wearing dark or black jogging bottoms, a white shell suit top with blue detailing (possibly stripes).

"At this time, this appears to be an isolated incident.

"The safer neighbourhood team will be increasing patrols in the area over the next few weeks. Please come and speak to us if you have any concerns or can provide any information.

"Alternatively you can report online through the 'tell us about' section of our website."