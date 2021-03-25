Driver, 19, in court over traffic cone allegation

A driver has appeared in court accused of causing serious injury to a pedestrian who was struck by a traffic cone in Shrewsbury.

Telford Magistrates Court

At a hearing at Telford Magistrates Court, Jack Leaskpleaded not guilty to an offence of causing serious injury to Barbara Bates by dangerous driving on September 19 last year.

Miss Katie Price, prosecuting, said Mrs Bates suffered fractures to her right leg during an alleged incident in The Mount at about 11pm.

Leask, 19, of Essex Road, Church Stretton, also faces offences of failing to stop and failing to report an accident. No pleas were taken on those matters.

The matter was committed to Shrewsbury Crown Court where it will next be heard on April 20. He was granted unconditional bail until then.

