Burglar steals supplies worth around £1,000 from Telford Food Share Project

Lea Beven from the Telford Food Share Project recives a cheque for £300 from Graham Hoof and Matthew Ward of Go Carz. Photo: Sam Bagnall

Food Share Project in central Telford was targeted by a lone man in the early hours of Monday. Dressed in black, he was caught on CCTV arriving on a bike at about 2.40am before breaking into all of the vehicles used to store food.

He was there until soon after 4am, packing bags he had taken with frozen chicken, desserts, ready meals, chilled food, tools and even medication.

He even broke into the car of Lea Beven, the project coordinator, and stole two custom T-shirts intended for her son and his friend.

The trucks containing food were unlocked to allow volunteers to access them, but after the break-ins the team spent most of Monday having new locks fitted.

Lea said: “We’re devastated. It’s hard to accept that someone would stoop so low to steal from us, especially when Covid has already brought added pressure to our organisation.

"We are now working around the clock to repair the damage and replenish the food and goods supply."

She said that about £1,000 worth of food was stolen.

Donation

Taxi firm Go Carz made a £300 donation to replace some of the stolen items and help the charity.

Graham Hoof, regional director of Go Carz, said: “What happened was an appalling act that targeted a business that only does good for the community. We don’t want Food Share Project to suffer more than they already have, and hope that our donation helps them get back on their feet.”

In the same week, Food Share Project learned that one of its old vans had failed its MOT exam and it wouldn't be feasible to pay for the necessary repairs.

That meant the amount of food that could be taken out to the community was cut and Lea started a fundraiser to hopefully pay for a new walk-through van to serve as a mobile food shop.

Learn more and donate at gofundme.com/f/6-sensor-push-units.

Food Share Project also incorporates a 'waste warrior' shop which sells surplus food and goods that are close to their use-by date at bargain prices.

Lea said: "Lots of people think that they can't shop here because it's for people in need, but it raises funds for the other side of it so we do need people to shop there."