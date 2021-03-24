Woman sexually assaulted on canal path

Police are stepping up patrols in the area saying they are working hard to find her attacker.

Dyfed-Powys Police are appealing for witnesses after the broad daylight attack yesterday (Tuesday).

The woman was on the canal path near the nature reserve at around 4.50pm when she was approached by a man who assaulted her.

The male, who had walked from the Llanllwchaiarn direction, then made off towards Newtown.

He is described as being white, of medium build, in his late 20s or early 30s, and was about 5ft 7ins. He was wearing a black zip-up hoodie, black trousers and black trainers with white soles. He spoke with an English accent and is described as having a particularly deep voice.

Detective Inspector Fay Lantos, who is leading the investigation, said: “Incidents of this nature are extremely rare in the Dyfed-Powys Police area.

“Officers are working hard to apprehend the male. Because of this members of the public may see an increased presence of police officers in the area in coming days.

“Anyone with concerns or information that could help our enquiries can speak to those officers.”

Alternatively, anyone with information can contact Dyfed-Powys Police, quoting reference DPP/0057/23/03/2021/01/C.