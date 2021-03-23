Police locate cyclist after woman pushed and punched in Ironbridge

Police have found a man they were searching for after a woman was attacked by a cyclist she had asked to slow down in Ironbridge.

The woman was pushed to the ground and punched by a cyclist on January 16, West Mercia Police said.

The incident happened at about 11.30am at The Lloyds.

The suspect was described as white, about 60 years old with grey hair and a grey beard.

Investigating officers released a picture of a man they believe could "help with inquiries" yesterday and released an update confirming he had been found.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident reference number 00196_I of January 16, 2021.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org

Rory Smith

