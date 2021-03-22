Police hunt cyclist after woman pushed and punched in Ironbridge

Police have released a photo of a man they would like to speak to in relation to an assault in Ironbridge

The woman was pushed to the ground and punched by a cyclist on January 16, West Mercia Police said.

The incident happened at about 11.30am at The Lloyds.

The suspect is described as white, about 60 years old with grey hair and a grey beard.

Investigating officers have now released a picture of a man they believe could "help with inquiries".

Anyone with information can contact West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident reference number 00196_I of January 16, 2021.