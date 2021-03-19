Police warnings about gold-toothed doorstep scammer operating in Telford

Telford Police said that they had received a number of reports of a man visiting homes to request money in Randlay on Monday.

They said the man had offered differing reasons as to why he was requesting help.

They are now trying to track him down and said they are looking for an Asian man, 30 to 40 years old, with a gold tooth.

A spokesman for the police said: "Several reports were received regarding reports of a male walking around the Randlay area, knocking on doors and requesting money. The male has told several different stories to residents ranging from needing to see an ill relative to being the victim of a burglary."

The force has encouraged people to report such incidents.

The spokesman added: "While we appreciate it can be difficult when faced with someone telling you that they need help, please do not give money to anyone that you don't know or approaches your house in such circumstances.

"If your house is approached, please contact the police. Likewise if you see anyone knocking on doors in your street and you are concerned for vulnerable residents then please, let us know."