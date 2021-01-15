Man arrested as stinger ends seven-mile police chase around Telford

The pursuit happened on Wednesday night during an operation targeting known and active criminals in the Brookside, Woodside, Dawley, Malinslee and Sutton Hill areas.

The chase started when officers using Automatic Number Plate Recognition picked up a black BMW being driven on a cloned number plate in Woodside.

The vehicle failed to stop for police and was chased around seven miles to the Wrekin before a stinger was deployed and the BMW ended up in a field.

The driver then tried to run away but was arrested after a short foot chase and the vehicle was seized, West Mercia Police said.

A 21-year-old man from Telford was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for police, dangerous driving and drug driving.

He was interviewed and released on bail pending further investigations.

During the operation, which was conducted by South Telford Safer Neighbourhood Team and the Operational Policing Unit, three fines were also given out to people breaching lockdown restrictions.

The fines were issued to groups who were stop-checked and found to be mixing in a vehicle without a reasonable excuse.

A number of vehicles were also stopped throughout the night and searches for drugs and weapons were carried out.

Inspector Sean Brennan of West Mercia Police said: "The aim of this operation was to target known criminals in the south Telford area.

"We had a combined team of Safer Neighbourhood Team officers with their knowledge of the local villains working alongside our operational policing unit who bring additional capabilities such as ANPR, pursuit vehicles and stinger devices.