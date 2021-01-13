Police increase resources with 13 special constables in county

Chief Supt Paul Moxley

West Mercia Police has hired 13 special constables in the county. Six will be based in Shrewsbury, six in Telford and one in Oswestry.

Special Constables are voluntary, part-time police officers who work in some of the most important areas of modern policing. They have full police powers and wear a police uniform, and their duties are the same as regular officers, such as foot and vehicle patrols, roads policing, investigating crime, arresting suspects, taking statements from witnesses and tackling local issues, such as anti-social behaviour and harassment.

The specials marked the completion of their training with West Mercia Police at their Covid-compliant passing out ceremony.

Chief Superintendent Paul Moxley said: “I am delighted to be welcoming the new special constables across the whole of the West Mercia Police area, which gives us even more resources to help protect our communities, particularly during the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The new intake has spent the last few months being fully trained, giving them the knowledge, skills and confidence to handle every situation they will encounter, including their powers of arrest, the safe use of their personal protection equipment, problem solving and how to prepare evidence for court.