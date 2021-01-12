Caught at 100mph: Five from different households in car stopped on M6

The driver was also travelling at 100mph in the heavy rain, according to the Central Motorway Police Group.
CMPG tweeted saying: "Vehicle stopped at J13 NB and for travelling at 100mph in heavy rain. Five occupants from different households think it's okay to travel from Cardiff to Manchester to visit friends.
"Fines for breaching Covid restrictions and one for speeding. Please support our NHS and stay at home."
