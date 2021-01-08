Telford sex abuse inquiry waiting for council documents

Telford & Wrekin Council's base at Addenbrooke House

The Independent Inquiry into Telford Child Sexual Exploitation (IITCSE) says it asked Telford & Wrekin Council for a statement about its “structures, duties, roles and responsibilities” – one of a number of requests made to public bodies that are still outstanding.

A progress update says this statement is “said to be imminent”, and the inquiry is also awaiting some information from West Mercia Police.

It adds that IITCSE chairman Tom Crowther QC had hoped to update the publication timetable for his report, but says that is currently not possible. A preliminary timeline published in 2019 predicted publication early this year.

The update, published at the inquiry’s website, IITCSE.com, says evidence has been taken from 81 witnesses, including serving and former police and council figures. The inquiry has received just under 196,000 documents totalling more than 1.2 million pages.

“The inquiry continues to work through and analyse this material to help inform its investigations and allow the chair to make further requests for information and evidence as necessary,” the document says.

“The inquiry remains in constant contact with the key stakeholders about disclosure, which is ongoing.

Outstanding requests

“Despite significant progress made, some original requests for evidence remain outstanding, in particular a request made in May 2020 to Telford & Wrekin Council for an overarching statement about its relevant structures, duties, roles and responsibilities from 1998 to the present day, though its delivery is said to be imminent.

“Further, the inquiry has recently made additional requests for disclosure from West Mercia Police in respect to a number of further CSE investigations relevant to the [inquiry’s] terms of reference, of which the inquiry was previously unaware.”

The IITCSE statement adds that Mr Crowther has appointed freelance social care consultant Jane Wiffin “to assist him with his work in examining whether social work practices, approach and structures reflected published guidance and contemporary practice relevant at the time”.

He also hopes to appoint a policing expert, and this process is ongoing, the update adds.

Mr Crowther “has hoped to be able to provide an update on the indicative timetable for publication of the report, but that will not be possible until all core material has been received and the need for further investigation assessed in the light of that material”, the update says.

It adds that he will announce a fresh timetable “as soon as he can do with confidence”.

Council response

A spokesman for Telford & Wrekin Council said: "The independent inquiry requested information in relation to relevant structures, duties, roles and responsibilities dating back over a 22-year period on 15 May 2020. This was a substantial piece of work requested in the middle of the Covid pandemic when council services were, and have continued to be, focused on delivery of the Covid response.

"Telford & Wrekin Council has disclosed 189,471 documents and approximately 1,250,000 pages of information since August 2019, much of this throughout the pandemic. On 04 January 2021 the inquiry sent a list of 24 disclosure documents it considered outstanding. The council has reviewed this list and has already provided complete disclosure in respect of all but six of these requests. The outstanding content will be delivered within weeks.