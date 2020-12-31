Police appeal after man attacked in Telford car park

By Charlotte BentleyDonningtonCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Telford.

A 30-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was attacked in Donnington, West Mercia Police said.

The incident happened around 7.40pm on Tuesday in a communal parking area off Highlander Drive at the back of Station Road.

The victim's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Detectives are carrying out enquiries and appealing for witnesses, in particular anyone who saw a white vehicle in the area around the time of the assault.

Detective Inspector Russ Dealtry, Telford CID, said: “We believe those involved are known to each other and as our enquiries continue we’re appealing for witnesses.

"If anyone saw what happened or has information that can help with our enquiries we would ask them to get in contact. We’re particularly interested in a white vehicle seen in the area around the time of the incident.”

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 or online quoting reference number 574_I_29122020.

Alternatively information can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Crime
News
Donnington
Telford
Local Hubs
Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley

Community Reporter@CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News