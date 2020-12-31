Police appeal after man attacked in Telford car park

A 30-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was attacked in Donnington, West Mercia Police said.

The incident happened around 7.40pm on Tuesday in a communal parking area off Highlander Drive at the back of Station Road.

The victim's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Detectives are carrying out enquiries and appealing for witnesses, in particular anyone who saw a white vehicle in the area around the time of the assault.

Detective Inspector Russ Dealtry, Telford CID, said: “We believe those involved are known to each other and as our enquiries continue we’re appealing for witnesses.

"If anyone saw what happened or has information that can help with our enquiries we would ask them to get in contact. We’re particularly interested in a white vehicle seen in the area around the time of the incident.”

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 or online quoting reference number 574_I_29122020.