Nicked: Drink-drive suspect pulls into service station as police on a break there

By Charlotte Bentley

A suspected drink-driver was arrested after pulling into a service station in Telford while police officers were taking a break there.

Police said the driver was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, and also having no insurance or licence.

The team later arrested another driver who they said had gone for a drive with a defective headlight. Police stopped the driver and they tested positive for cannabis.

Both drivers have been arrested.

Telford's Operational Patrol Unit tweeted this morning: "Telford, a drink driver pulled into a service station just as a patrol was having a break, also had no licence or insurance. Another driver out for a drive with defective headlight stopped and tested positive for cannabis. Both arrested. #fatal4 #saferroads TEAM B."

