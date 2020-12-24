PCC recommends increase in yearly police council tax charge

Wets Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion

John Campion, West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner, has launched a consultation on his proposal – which would cost the average ratepayer an extra £15 a year.

The consultation simply asks people if they back the proposal.

Mr Campion said he had made his recommendation based on the results of a survey carried out by his office earlier this year.

He said: "Having read your responses from the survey, alongside other public correspondence, it is loud and clear what you want – a police force you can rely on, a police force you can access when you need help and a police force that is able to tackle the crimes you care about.

"Therefore, the focus will be around improving local policing, placing a greater emphasis on visibility and accessibility for the public, reducing crime and ensuring victims have greater access to the support they need and deserve."

The decision to propose the extra £15 a year comes after the government changed powers to allow commissioners to do so.

Mr Campion said: "This year has been a challenging one for everyone, with the pandemic having an impact on policing, as well as other public services. We know that these challenges will continue into the coming year, so the recent announcement from the Government that there would be a greater investment for policing in order to support forces fight crime during these challenging times, and still deliver on the officer uplift, was welcomed."

Mr Campion said that he had added more officers to West Mercia since 2016.

He said: "Through last year’s budget we were able to increase police officer numbers, with these officers already making a difference in our communities. As part of the officer uplift, West Mercia will receive further officers which will take the figure to 399 more than in May 2016.

He added: "I have overseen the introduction of mobile working technology for police officers, reduced back office costs and managed the cost of the police estate, but there is more to do. The cost of policing is not just the direct costs of police officers, there is a wider system, including a significant IT infrastructure, estates and general equipment in order to allow them to carry out their roles. The addition of the pandemic has also placed an impact.

"The decision to ask the public to pay more is not one I take lightly, however at this stage I am proposing a 6.6 per cent increase (£1.25p extra per month for Band D) in the West Mercia Police portion of your council tax. This will allow the force to deliver an efficient and effective police service for the communities of West Mercia."