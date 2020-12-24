Man arrested after wanted appeal in Telford

West Mercia Police has thanked the public for its efforts in relation to an appeal to find Dreece Bateman.
The appeal was issued in relation to a car being set on fire.
The force confirmed a 25-year-old man has since been arrested.
A man has been arrested following a police appeal in Telford.
West Mercia Police has thanked the public for its efforts in relation to an appeal to find Dreece Bateman.
The appeal was issued in relation to a car being set on fire.
The force confirmed a 25-year-old man has since been arrested.