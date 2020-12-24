Man arrested after wanted appeal in Telford

By Rory Smith

A man has been arrested following a police appeal in Telford.

West Mercia Police has thanked the public for its efforts in relation to an appeal to find Dreece Bateman.

The appeal was issued in relation to a car being set on fire.

The force confirmed a 25-year-old man has since been arrested.

Rory Smith

By Rory Smith

Reporter@rorysmith_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley, Telford.

