Telford drive-by murder: Detectives in fresh appeal for dash-cam footage in Wellington

Tamba Momodou

Tamba Momodu was shot in the car park at Bridges Business Park, in Horsehay, shortly after midday on October 13, and died at the scene.

West Mercia Police has reissued its call for dash-cam footage relating to the incident, with detectives now appealing for video from the afternoon of Monday, October 12, in or around Holyhead Road, near Ercall Lane in Wellington.

The scene of the shooting

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy said: “We know that there would have been a number of vehicles in the area at the time as there is a school nearby and parents will have been collecting their children from school.

"If any parents do have any dash cam footage from the afternoon of Monday, October 12 I would ask they get in contact.”

Tamba Momodu was shot dead at Bridges Business Park

Footage can be submitted via the police's major incident public portal at mipp.police.uk/operation/22HQ20D91-PO1