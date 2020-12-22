Telford drive-by murder: Detectives in fresh appeal for dash-cam footage in Wellington

Police investigating the murder of a London rapper shot in Telford have launched a fresh appeal for dash-cam footage.

Tamba Momodu was shot in the car park at Bridges Business Park, in Horsehay, shortly after midday on October 13, and died at the scene.

West Mercia Police has reissued its call for dash-cam footage relating to the incident, with detectives now appealing for video from the afternoon of Monday, October 12, in or around Holyhead Road, near Ercall Lane in Wellington.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy said: “We know that there would have been a number of vehicles in the area at the time as there is a school nearby and parents will have been collecting their children from school.

"If any parents do have any dash cam footage from the afternoon of Monday, October 12 I would ask they get in contact.”

Footage can be submitted via the police's major incident public portal at mipp.police.uk/operation/22HQ20D91-PO1

The fresh appeal comes days after the force confirmed a total of 15 people had been arrested in connection with the murder, although no one has yet been charged.

Last week, police appealed to anyone with information to come forward to help find answers for Momodu's family.

