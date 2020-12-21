Cash made available for new police bikes

john campion

West Mercia police and crime commissioner John Campion has made £25,000 available to to enhance officer visibility.

Mr Campion said: "The communities of Shropshire continue to indicate that they value seeing West Mercia Police visible in their community and are supportive of the use of bicycles where appropriate.

“This funding will ensure that local policing teams have the opportunity to purchase either replacement or new bikes, enhancing the mobility and speed of foot patrols.

“It is important that I listen to and act on the views of Shropshire’s communities and this initiative will improve officer visibility and approachability when they’re out in the communities they serve”

Chief Superintendent Paul Moxley added: “We are extremely pleased to have received additional funding to increase our presence locally. We know our communities appreciate seeing their officers patrolling the streets and this will go a long way to helping us cover larger areas; providing more visibility.

“It is extremely important to us to engage with our residents and have the opportunity to be out In the community to spend time with, talk and learn about their concerns or needs. The bikes allow us to get around and meet with more people.