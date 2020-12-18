'Stay away': Police tell Salopians not to visit Tier 1 Herefordshire

West Mercia Police Chief Constable, Anthony Bangham.

Shropshire has remained in Tier 2, but neighbouring Herefordshire drops down to Tier 1 from Saturday.

One of the main differences is that pubs and bars in Tier 2 can only serve alcohol with a substantial meal, whereas in Tier 1, venues can serve it without the need for food - as long as it is done via table service in a Covid-secure setting.

Under normal circumstances, this would be the weekend for office parties to be hitting the town to enjoy festive celebrations. But coronavirus has put paid to such fun. Police are keen for people to remain in their home area and not spread the virus in neighbouring counties which may have looser rules.

West Mercia Police chief constable Anthony Bangham, whose force covers Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire, has insisted enforcement powers will be used if people are caught crossing the border for a day out.

Chief Constable Bangham said: “We must all continue to follow the regulations for the area in which we live.

“I know this has been a difficult year for everyone and there may be the temptation to socialise in areas with lesser restrictions but I would urge people to exercise restraint. We do not want to stop people from enjoying the festive period but I urge you to think carefully about your plans and stick to the rules to keep each other safe.

“In many areas of our force, we share a border with Wales and I recognise there will be concerns about how the differing rules will be managed, particularly for those who live on the border.

"Herefordshire is the only area in the UK being reduced from Tier 2 to Tier 1. I ask those in Wales and neighbouring counties to respect the effort that the communities of Herefordshire have made by continuing to avoid unnecessary travel into Herefordshire.