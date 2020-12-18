Police officer to face misconduct hearing

The misconduct hearing will take place next week

West Mercia Police have published a notice saying the unnamed male officer is alleged to have broken force rules in areas including equality and diversity and challenging improper conduct.

The panel’s chairman has ordered that the case is heard in private, but details of the case will be published after it has concluded.

The West Mercia force area consists of Herefordshire, Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and Worcestershire. The misconduct hearing notice does not name the officer nor say where he is based.

The notice, published on the force’s website, says: “The officer will answer allegations that his conduct amounted to a breach of the standards of professional behaviour, namely: Equality and diversity; Authority, respect and courtesy; Discreditable conduct; and Challenging and reporting improper conduct.

“If proved, it is contended that the officer’s actions singularly or in their totality amounted to gross misconduct.

“The chair of the meeting, Colin Phillips, has deemed that this matter will be held in private.”