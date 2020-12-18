Men injured after skateboard gang attack in Telford

Two men sustained "substantial" injuries after being attacked by a gang carrying skateboards.

Police are appealing for information after two men were assaulted outside Gill Brothers Off Licence in Market Street, Oakengates, Telford between 6.30pm and 8pm yesterday evening.

The victims, aged 46 and 23, both suffered substantial injuries according to police.

A police spokeswoman said: "Officers are carrying out enquiries and appealing for witnesses.

"Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 ext 771 2165 or online under the Tell Us About section of westmercia.police.uk quoting reference 22/106771/20.

"Alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

