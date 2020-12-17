Police funding to rise by £13 million

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion welcomed announcement

The Government has announced the funding and says it is part of its bid to allow police forces to get more officers on the streets. The level of increase for 2021/22 is dependent on crime commissioners increasing the police element of the council tax bill.

West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion, said the force had added 300 more officers since 2016.

He welcomed the new funding and said that it was important to acknowledge the impact Covid has had on policing.

He said: "The announcement from the Home Secretary is a good deal for policing, with an increased grant from the Government and flexibility around local council tax.

“There are 300 more police officers in West Mercia than there were in 2016 and, whilst we are yet to see the full detail, this announcement means that we can continue to build on that growth.

"I am grateful that the Government is continuing to back policing, recognising the impact Covid placed and continues to place on the service.

Priorities

“By investing more it allows for the resources needed to fight crime and keep our communities safe.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “Officers across the West Midlands have been working hard this year to keep us all safe and I am grateful for their efforts.

“This funding package means they can deliver even more on their communities’ priorities – less crime, more officers and safer streets.”

The Home Office said that across the UK forces would receive up to £15.8 billion.

A spokesman said the 2021/22 funding package will include more than £400 million to recruit 20,000 extra officers by 2023.

Funding for Counter-Terrorism policing will total up to £914 million, including money for armed policing and more officers.