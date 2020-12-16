Pensioner murder case is adjourned

Moses Christensen

Moses Christensen, from Oldswinford in Stourbridge, was remanded in custody at Stafford Crown Court today, and his case put back to January 8.

Christensen is charged with killing 70-year-old Staffordshire pensioner Richard Hall, whose body was found on August 14 near the summit of Brown Clee Hill.

The court heard Christensen is currently remanded to a secure psychiatric hospital on Merseyside.

The body of Richard Hall was found on Brown Clee Hill in south Shropshire

Adjourning the brief proceedings, the Recorder of Stafford, Judge Kristina Montgomery QC, told the court: “This case will be re-listed for what will be a plea and trial preparation hearing on the 8th of January 2021.

“On that occasion the defendant will attend by a remote link from Ashworth Hospital.

"The defendant will enter his plea to the indictment and final preparations for his trial on the 23rd of February will be made.”