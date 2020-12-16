Youths suspected of carrying out hate crime involving Telford schoolboy will not be prosecuted, police say

Charlton School, Wellington. Photo: Google StreetView.

West Mercia Police launched an investigation following the incident involving pupils from the Charlton School, in Wellington, on November 13.

Following a meeting of youth justice panel, it was decided to make the two boys subject to an intervention programme.

Telford local policing commander Superintendent Jim Baker said: “Last month we became aware of a video circulating on social media that showed a boy being attacked by two other boys in Telford.

“We know the incident caused significant concern amongst our communities and I would like to provide an update to our enquiries.

“The youth justice service’s primary aim is to ensure children are educated and made aware of the consequences of their actions rather than being criminalised through the criminal justice system.

“Earlier today a youth justice panel met to discuss appropriate action and it has been agreed the two boys will take part in a three month diversionary, educational and intervention programme. This defers a criminal sanction, on the condition the boys successfully complete the schedule.

“The programme encompasses a range of workshops focussed on different themes including diversity and discrimination, victim awareness, reparation and conflict resolution.

“Intervention programmes, such as this, have proven to be effective in helping children learn from their mistakes and prevent further offending.

“Throughout this process we have worked closely with all of the boys involved and their families and are satisfied this outcome is supportive of their wishes, in particular the victim and his family.”

A video of the incident was circulated online resulting in anger across the community.

At the time the force said it was treating the matter as a hate crime.