New system keeping an eye on criminals

Council enforcement group manager Paul Fenn

In a quiet corner of Oakengates is the control room of Telford’s CCTV system, where feeds from more than 400 high-quality cameras will be beamed back for police to study and gather evidence of criminal activity.

Manned by volunteers who will keep a watchful eye over the town, the revamped system cost the princely sum of £445,000 – of which £200,000 was paid by Telford & Wrekin Council and the remainder via West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion.

He sees it as investing in keeping the public safe, and as money well spent.

“Telford is a safe place to live and we want to keep it that way,” he said. “Like any area, it has its challenges, but this is about keeping on top of them.

“It is a high quality, modern system. It is an important tool for not only fighting crime but for reassuring the public. There are 300 more police officers here than in 2016 and it is right that they have the tools they need in the fight against crime.”

The main purpose of the cameras and the control room will be to record evidence of criminal behaviour that can be reviewed and used to catch and prosecute perpetrators.

But there is also a radio system in place so, providing a volunteer is manning the room, officers can be alerted to incidents taking place so they can catch people in the act.

So far, about 140 cameras are live, with the remaining ones set to be installed and linked up by the end of March.

Cameras are live in Oakengates, Wellington and parts of the town centre including by the ice rink, while larger areas for the Telford & Wrekin borough will be next including Dawley, Wellington, Newport, Brookside and Madeley.

Vulnerable

There are also 15 mobile fixed cameras attached to lamp posts, which can be moved and installed in areas where there are flare-ups of crime.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s enforcement manager Paul Fenn said: “We have a few mobile camera across Telford so if there is a spike in environmental crime or fly tipping or something in a particular area we can put in extra monitoring.

“This has been a long time in the making. It’s a good investment.”

He also believes the system will be an invaluable help when pubs and clubs reopen as normal to keep people safe when they’ve had too much to drink.

“When you mix people with alcohol, they are going to be vulnerable,” added Mr Fenn.

“By having an increase in cameras, we can have a watchful eye on people and help keep them safe.”

Some may see the cameras as an invasion of privacy, but Mr Fenn and Mr Campion insisted they have been installed for good.

“We’ve got nothing to hide,” said Mr Fenn. “We’re not spying on people. We want to promote community reassurance and confidence as people are coming back into town centres.”