Drug seizures hit record high in West Mercia

The National Police Chiefs' Council said officers across England and Wales are taking even more of the highest-harm illegal drugs off the streets and preventing criminals from bolstering a "multi-million pound illicit market".

Home Office data shows West Mercia Police made 3,508 drug seizures in 2019-20 – a record number, and up seven per cent from 3,292 the previous year.

However, that equated to a rate of 2,716 seizures per million population – the highest rate in the West Midlands, but below the national average of 2,808 per million.

In West Mercia, cannabis was the most commonly seized drug, which was involved in 62 per cent of seizures where the drug type was known in 2019-20.

This was followed by cocaine (12 per cent) and crack cocaine (four per cent).

Drugs could not be classified in 22 per cent of seizures, according to the data.

Commitment

Chief Superintendent Paul Moxley, head of local policing, said: “It is no surprise that our proactive work in targeting those involved in drugs supply has seen a rise in the amount of drugs we have seized and taken off the streets.

"Covid-19 has also seen a change in demand across the force area this year, allowing even greater proactivity to focus on those causing the most harm.

“Teams right across the force work relentlessly to pursue those involved in county lines, cannabis cultivation and dealing Class A drugs to disrupt serious and organised crime.

“During county lines intensification week in one week alone more than 20 people were arrested and more than £6,000 worth of heroin and crack cocaine seized.

"This is just an example of the work carried out throughout the year.

“Taking drugs off the street is only one part of our commitment to tackle serious and organised crime with safeguarding those at risk of criminal exploitation one of our utmost priorities and our work to raise awareness of the signs someone may be being exploited will continue."

West Mercia Police is currently running its protect campaign aimed at tackling serious and organised crime together with partners, which is underpinned by a 4Ps principle – pursue, prevent, protect and prepare.

Across England and Wales, the number of drug seizures increased for the second consecutive year, reversing the steady fall seen since 2011-12.

Police and border forces recorded 183,000 seizures, a 20 per cent rise compared to 2018-19.

This was “mainly driven by an increase in the number of seizures of class B drugs”, such as herbal cannabis and cannabis resin, according to a Home Office report.

Illicit

Deputy Chief Constable Jason Harwin, the NPCC's lead for drugs, said forces have also "substantially increased" seizure of the highest-harm illegal drugs over the past few years.

He added: "These drugs feed a multi-million pound illicit market and are a key driver in other serious crimes.

"Working with the National Crime Agency and other law enforcement agencies, we pursue organised criminals involved in the drugs trade who often commit other major crime including serious violence, human trafficking and modern slavery.

"We also continue to work with public health bodies to seek to decrease user demand for illegal drugs and reduce harm."

Police forces carry out the majority of seizures nationally – 92 per cent, with most tending to be smaller quantities of drugs from individuals.

But Laura Garius, policy lead at drug reform charity Release, said this does little to disrupt the drugs market.

"It begs the question of why police think detecting small amounts of drugs is more of a policing priority in 2019 than say, in 2016," she added.

"Criminalisation damages employment and educational opportunities, yet we know alternative approaches, such as decriminalisation or diversion, can result in better outcomes for individuals, communities and police and this is why we need national reform.”