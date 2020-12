A 28-year-old was hurt during an incident at an address, in Waverley, in Woodside, at about 10.20pm on Friday(11).

West Mercia Police is appealing for witnesses as inquiries continue over the assault.

The force said the man's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information should contact Dc Rachael Shirley on 101 ext 771 2138 quoting reference 00689 I 11122020.