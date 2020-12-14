Dyfed-Powis chief constable announces his retirement

Dyfed-Powys Chief Constable Mark Collins

Chief Constable Collins, who was awarded with the Queen’s Policing Medal in the New Year’s Honours List 2020, has also held the national portfolio on policing and mental health, and in more recent years has also led UK policing in understanding and tackling group-based child sexual exploitation.

He has spent five years heading up his home force after a 35-year career which saw him serve in the Metropolitan police and leading specialist units to combat regional organised crime and international terrorism.

Chief Constable Collins oversaw the restructuring of the Dyfed Powys force to meet the demands of modern day policing and very rural communities.

Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn said: “I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Mark on his successful career in policing and wish him well for the future.

“Mark’s leadership has been instrumental to the improvements made within Dyfed Powys Police over recent years. He has worked assiduously to improve performance and his commitment has been of tremendous benefit to the workforce and the community we serve. Mark has been a successful appointment as Chief Constable and he has been a pleasure to work with. Mark leaves a legacy which I am confident will see the organisation go from strength to strength.”