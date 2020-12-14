Child arrests in region fall by 80 per cent over 10 years

Figures have revealed a major drop in the number of children arrested by police

The Howard League for Penal Reform says that its work with police forces has played a major part in the reduction in the numbers.

West Mercia Police made 1,052 arrests of children in 2019. This compares to the 5,491 arrests recorded by the force back in 2010 – the same year a Howard League campaign began to reduce the number of children arrested.

The charity’s latest research briefing, Child arrests in England and Wales 2019, shows that there has been a 71 per cent reduction nationwide in the number of arrests of children aged 17 and under – from 245,763 in 2010 to 71,885 in 2019.

Every police force in England and Wales has achieved a reduction in arrests over this period, with all but three reducing their arrest rate by more than half.

Frances Crook, chief executive of the Howard League for Penal Reform, said: “Every child deserves the chance to grow and fulfil their potential, and we must do all we can to ensure that they are not held back by a criminal record.

“The Howard League’s programme to reduce child arrests has shown what can be achieved by working together.

"Police forces have diverted resources to tackling serious crime instead of arresting children unnecessarily, and this means hundreds of thousands of boys and girls can look forward to a brighter future.

“After a successful decade spent embedding good practice across England and Wales, the challenge now is to keep up the momentum and reduce arrests still further.