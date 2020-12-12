Mother hurt in suspected hit and run at Telford retail park

Telford mother Charlotte Kime suffered collarbone injury in a suspected hit and run in Wrekin Retail Park.

Telecommunications manager Charlotte Kime, 30, was walking on a zebra crossing at Telford’s Wrekin Retail Park when she was hit by a black Vauxhall Vectra on December 4 at about 5.30pm.

She said the driver stopped briefly to apologise, but then continued on his way into the car park at the site off the A5223 Whitchurch Drive without leaving contact details. Now an appeal has been launched to identify the motorist.

“I had been to get some food in McDonald’s, but because the drive-thru was busy I parked on the other side of the retail park. I was walking back with the food in my hands," she said.

“The car stopped at first then I took no more than three steps on the zebra crossing when he drove forward and the car hit me.

“It knocked me to the ground and I hit my head. The food landed on the bonnet.

“The driver then reversed and got out of the car. He said ‘sorry’, picked up the drinks cups and the food and handed them to me, then drove off. There was a child in the front passenger seat.

“I was in complete shock after it happened. To make matters worse I was already soaking from head to toe because it had been raining all day.

“The parking attendant at McDonald’s came over to me straight away to ask if I was OK. He led me inside. The staff there were really good. They checked their security camera system which captured what happened, but not the licence plate.

“I’m hoping other drivers in the area who saw the collision may be able to help the police with information about what they saw.

“I suffered a ruptured collarbone and bruising everywhere. I ended up at the hospital where I was given various X-rays and a CT scan. My arm is in a sling and I have to stay off work for two weeks.”

The mother-of-two, of Saville Close, Wellington, added that she hoped motorists may have captured dashcam footage.

The Vauxhall motorist was described as white, with a bald head and spoke with an Eastern European accent. He wore a black sports style jacket. West Mercia Police has confirmed that officers attended the retail park to reports of a vehicle involved in a collision with a pedestrian.