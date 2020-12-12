Hundreds of exotic animals rescued in police raids

Hundreds of exotic animals were seized in the raids. Picture: West Mercia Police Hundreds of exotic animals were seized in the raids. Picture: West Mercia Police

West Mercia Police said they had raided four properties in Telford, where they had discovered the animals, which are now being looked after by the RSPCA.

Police said that a man and a woman, both 32, had been arrested on suspicion of fraud with regards to the importation and selling of exotic animals as a result of the discoveries.

The raids took place on Thursday and included a unit at Three Trench Lock, Springfield Industrial Estate, Holyhead Road and an address in Wrockwardine.

A spokesman for the police said: "They were all searched with the Telford and Wrekin Council licensing team, the National Wildlife Crime Unit and the RSPCA.

"Hundreds of exotic animals which we believe were imported from various countries, were retrieved from the properties and taken by the RSPCA."

Sergeant Dougal Bell said: "This was a great example of multiagency working and I am extremely pleased with the outcome. Our problem solving team, Proactive CID and the Safer Neighbourhood Teams all worked tirelessly to execute this operation.

"The warrants were very successful and the results of our partnership work has led to the retrieval of a large number of exotic animals worth a large sum of money. Most importantly they are now in the safe hands of the RSPCA.