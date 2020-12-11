Telford man jailed after slashing ex-wife's car tyres

Shrewsbury Crown Court

Christopher Webb, 42, had already been made subject to restraining and non-molestation orders preventing him from harassing the victim following previous incidents at her Telford home after they split up three years ago.

The defendant previously pleaded guilty to two counts each of breach, possessing a blade and criminal damage, relating to incidents on October 31 and November 1 when he was captured on security cameras damaging a car and a van.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that the problems left the victim with anxiety and the damage resulted in her losing £600 insurance excess.

Mr Robert Edwards, mitigating, said: "He was at a low period, he was drinking and looking at family photos. He knows now with the benefit of hindsight that there is a much better way of dealing with the issue."

Drunk

Mr Edwards added that Webb, of Farr Lane, Muxton, had been in custody since his arrest and hoped to secure contact with his children.

Judge Peter Barrie said: "The truth is that your behaviour on these two occasions was too serious. You had the warning of the suspended sentence imposed a year or so before. The fact that you were drunk and upset is no excuse."

For breach he was jailed for eight months, possession of a blade four months and for damaging the vehicles two months, all to run concurrently. He must serve half before being released on licence followed by 12 months of supervision.

The original restraining order was revoked and replaced by a new order banning the defendant from contacting the woman indefinitely except through a solicitor; from entering Grovefields, Leegomery; and from contacting her new partner for five years.