Gang attacks car with weapons in Telford

Police say there were people in the area who may have witnessed the incident

Officers said that the incident involved people from a silver Nissan Xtrail and a red Ford Focus attacking a Mitsubishi 4x4.

Police said no one was injured in the incident, which took place at around 7.20pm on Tuesday, at The Parade in Donnington, but that the Mitsubishi had been damaged.

A spokesman for the police said: "At around 7.20pm on Tuesday there was a collision near The Parade in Donnington involving a silver Mitubishi 4x4, a silver Nissan Xtrail and a red Ford Focus.

"Several people exited the Nissan and the Ford with various weapons and initiated the disorder. Damage was caused to the Mitsubushi but no one suffered any injuries during the incident.

"We believe there were several passers-by at the time who may be able to assist with the investigation."

Anyone information can contact Pc Whiting on 07929 783272.