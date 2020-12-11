Bridgnorth teenager who dealt drugs to school child sent behind bars

Joshua Fellows, 19, was involved in drug dealing around Bridgnorth and information gleaned from his phone by police experts indicated that at least one of his customers was still in school, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard this week.

Fellows, of Tining Close in Bridgnorth, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court on December 4 where he was sentenced to 32 weeks in a Young Offenders Institute, suspended for 32 weeks, along with 80 hours of community service. He was also ordered to pay £100 in fees.

The conviction comes after police carried out a warrant at his home on March 5 this year and found several snap bags of cannabis in his bedroom. The court heard that Fellows' phone also evidenced that he was concerned in the supply of drugs.

West Mercia Police Sergeant Kapil Pindoria said: "The Safer Neighbourhood Teams (SNT) in South East Shropshire have intensified enforcement activity against local drug dealers, particularly in Bridgnorth and Shifnal.

Ongoing investigations

"Eight warrants have been carried out in the area under the Misuse of Drugs Act since January and 11 arrests have been made for separate drug-related offences. Some investigations are ongoing.

"Local police officers and PCSOs from the SNT have also been working with schools to divert young people away from drugs and exploitation through educational activities."

West Mercia Police’s response to serious and organised crime, named Protect, is underpinned by the themes of Pursue, Prevent, Protect and Prepare.

Information about drugs and drug supply can be reported to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.