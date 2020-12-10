Lawful owners of guns and knives can hand them in for compensation

The weapon surrender initiative runs until Tuesday, March 9, where those owning particular weapons can hand them over to police and claim money back from the Home Office.

The Offensive Weapons Act 2019 contains measures to make it unlawful to possess certain offensive weapons– including rapid firing rifles and specific types of knives such as flick knives and zombie knives.

West Mercia Police will be accepting offensive weapons detailed in the Offensive Weapons Act 2019 at front counters at Telford and Shrewsbury stations.

Those with legally held firearms that are affected are being contacted directly by the Firearms licencing unit with specific instruction on surrender and compensation.

Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Jones said: “Supporting this Home Office initiative is part of our commitment to tackling violence together with our partners and the public. It is only by working together that we will reduce violence including street violence and domestic abuse.