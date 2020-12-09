Covid jabs protest graffiti daubed on buildings in Telford

An unknown objector has sprayed messages in the centre of Madeley and on hoardings enclosing the closed Beacon pub at Hill Top.
The advent of the vaccine has been accompanied by a wave of conspiracy theories and anti-vaccination messages being spread online.
A banner reading "Fraud Pandemic" has been hung on the old pub and nearby graffiti carries slogans such as "Vaccination = Sterilisation = Depopulation" and "Love Them, Protect Them, Never Inject Them."
Similarly themed messages in the town's shopping centre comparing the current situation to a police state and George Orwell's "1984" have already been removed.
Telford & Wrekin Council has said in a statement that it is working with local police to try to find who is responsible for the spate of graffiti.