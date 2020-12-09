Covid jabs protest graffiti daubed on buildings in Telford

As Britain prepares for the roll-out of the first approved coronavirus vaccine, this is some of the anti-vaccination graffiti which has been sprayed in a Telford town.

A "fraud pandemic" banner hung on the closed Beacon pub in Madeley
An unknown objector has sprayed messages in the centre of Madeley and on hoardings enclosing the closed Beacon pub at Hill Top.

Anti-vaccination graffiti sprayed on a wall in Madeley

The advent of the vaccine has been accompanied by a wave of conspiracy theories and anti-vaccination messages being spread online.

A banner reading "Fraud Pandemic" has been hung on the old pub and nearby graffiti carries slogans such as "Vaccination = Sterilisation = Depopulation" and "Love Them, Protect Them, Never Inject Them."

An anti-vaccination message in Madeley

Similarly themed messages in the town's shopping centre comparing the current situation to a police state and George Orwell's "1984" have already been removed.

A mystery objector has been spraying anti-vaccination slogans

Telford & Wrekin Council has said in a statement that it is working with local police to try to find who is responsible for the spate of graffiti.

Toby Neal

By Toby Neal

Feature Writer

A journalist in Shropshire for 40 years, mainly writes features and columns, especially about aspects of Shropshire history. Lives in Telford and is based at the Ketley headquarters.

