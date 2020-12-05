Almost 500 notices and cautions issued in speeding campaign

Now police are urging motorists to avoid the "devastating" consequences that can result from driving too fast as we emerge from a national shut down for a second time.

Police organised a two-week community speed watch programme at the end of May and start of June after it became apparent that dangerous speedsters were taking advantage of the quiet roads and flouting the limit.

During the campaign, officers issued 344 notices, 150 cautions and 113 letters.

Notices mean the driver will be usually be issued with a fine and points on their licence, and a caution is a formal warning which, if the driver rejects, they will usually be prosecuted.

Letters are normally sent to warn drivers of the dangers of speeding if they are caught at up to 10 per cent above the speed limit.

West Mercia Police Supt Mel Crowther, warned motorists what they could face if they are caught.

She said: “With traffic volumes possibly starting to increase over the next few weeks as we move out of the period of enhanced restrictions we need to be doing all we can to keep our communities safe and continuing with our speed enforcement programme is an important part of this.

"There are many local residents in our region whose quality of life is affected by people speeding through their community and families that unfortunately know far too well the devastating consequences that speeding and collisions can lead to.

"Apart from the obvious consequences if you are involved in a collision, if prosecuted for speeding, the minimum penalty is a £100 fine and three penalty points.

"You could be disqualified from driving if you build up 12 or more penalty points within a period of 3 years."

Ahead of the campaign launch, Chief Constable Anthony Bangham, National Police Chief's Council road policing lead, said: "Unsurprisingly, the lockdown saw very quiet roads.

"Many forces reported increased speeding in a general sense and some forces reported instances of very excessive speeding."