Spate of graffiti condemning authorities and Covid sprayed across Telford

The tags, which comment on the current state of the country and focus on the Covid-19 crisis, have been sprayed in Madeley.
One which reads "Covid-1984" is thought to refer to George Orwell's novel Nineteen Eighty-Four, which centres on totalitarianism, mass surveillance, and a repressive regime within society.
Telford & Wrekin Council confirmed it is working with the police and Madeley Town Council to find the culprit.
A statement from Telford & Wrekin Council said: "We’re working with Telford & Wrekin cops on finding who is responsible for a spate of graffiti in Madeley."
