Spate of graffiti condemning authorities and Covid sprayed across Telford

The graffiti has appeared across parts of Madeley. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The tags, which comment on the current state of the country and focus on the Covid-19 crisis, have been sprayed in Madeley.

The graffiti has appeared across parts of Madeley. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

One which reads "Covid-1984" is thought to refer to George Orwell's novel Nineteen Eighty-Four, which centres on totalitarianism, mass surveillance, and a repressive regime within society.

Telford & Wrekin Council confirmed it is working with the police and Madeley Town Council to find the culprit.

The graffiti has appeared across parts of Madeley. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

A statement from Telford & Wrekin Council said: "We’re working with Telford & Wrekin cops on finding who is responsible for a spate of graffiti in Madeley."

Anyone with information should call West Mercia Police on 101.

The graffiti has appeared across parts of Madeley. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council