Spate of graffiti condemning authorities and Covid sprayed across Telford

A spate of graffiti condemning authorities and the coronavirus pandemic has been sprayed across parts of Telford.

The tags, which comment on the current state of the country and focus on the Covid-19 crisis, have been sprayed in Madeley.

One which reads "Covid-1984" is thought to refer to George Orwell's novel Nineteen Eighty-Four, which centres on totalitarianism, mass surveillance, and a repressive regime within society.

Telford & Wrekin Council confirmed it is working with the police and Madeley Town Council to find the culprit.

A statement from Telford & Wrekin Council said: "We’re working with Telford & Wrekin cops on finding who is responsible for a spate of graffiti in Madeley."

Anyone with information should call West Mercia Police on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org

