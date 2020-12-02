Prison officer changes to guilty pleas over fraudulent expenses claims

By Deborah Hardiman

A Shropshire prison officer has admitted fraud relating to submitting false expenses claims at work.

Shrewsbury Crown Court

Adam Barlow, 30, defrauded HMP Stoke Heath based near Market Drayton to sums of between £5,000 and £6,000.

He was due to stand trial at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Tuesday after previously pleading not guilty to two counts of fraud from 2014-2016, and 2017-2018, but changed his pleas to guilty ahead of the case being put before the jury.

Defending barrister Mr Anthony Longworth told the hearing: "This defendant accepts the prosecution case. Our expectation is that the prosecution is going to say the sum is somewhere between £5,000 and £6,000."

The matter was adjourned for reports and Barlow, of Crowmere Road, in Shrewsbury, was granted unconditional bail until February 12 when he will be sentenced.

