Prison officer changes to guilty pleas over fraudulent expenses claims

Shrewsbury Crown Court

Adam Barlow, 30, defrauded HMP Stoke Heath based near Market Drayton to sums of between £5,000 and £6,000.

He was due to stand trial at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Tuesday after previously pleading not guilty to two counts of fraud from 2014-2016, and 2017-2018, but changed his pleas to guilty ahead of the case being put before the jury.

Defending barrister Mr Anthony Longworth told the hearing: "This defendant accepts the prosecution case. Our expectation is that the prosecution is going to say the sum is somewhere between £5,000 and £6,000."