Offender jailed for more than seven years after being caught by paedophile hunters

Ryan Hatton who has been jailed for seven years and three months

Ryan Hatton, 35, of Springfield Crescent in Madeley, Telford, was caught by the group after he thought he was speaking to a 12-year-old girl online.

He was arrested and an investigation was launched by Telford CID.

During the team’s investigation officers found he had also been communicating with a 14-year-old girl who he had groomed.

At Shrewsbury Crown Court yesterday he was sentenced to seven years and three months in jail. He will also be subject to an additional two years and nine months on licence.

Hatton had pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual activity with a child, arranging or facilitating commission of a child sex offence, and attempted causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

DC Richard Cowley, of Telford CID, said: “Hatton was described by the judge as a menace to young females and I’m pleased he will now be in prison where he cannot prey on children.

“I’d like to thank the victim for her courage and strength during our investigation.”

Last month, the Home Office launched its 'Something’s Not Right' campaign, which is aimed at protecting children and young people from all forms of abuse.