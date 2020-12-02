Hearing date set in Judy Fox murder case

Judy Fox

A directions hearing in the case of Lucy Fox, 38, of Bernard's Hill, Bridgnorth, which took place at Stafford Crown Court, has set a date of December 22 for the next hearing.

Fox, 28, is charged with the murder of her mother Judith Fox, and with arson with intent to endanger life.

Judith Fox, who was 65 and known as Judy, went missing from her Shifnal home in June and her remains were found the following month, in woodland next to the River Severn off The Lloyds at Coalport, near Ironbridge.

Fox was remanded in custody and the next hearing will take place at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court.