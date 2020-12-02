Hearing date set in Judy Fox murder case

By Dominic RobertsonTelfordCrimePublished: Last Updated:

The next hearing in the case of a woman accused of killing her mother will take place later this month.

Judy Fox
Judy Fox

A directions hearing in the case of Lucy Fox, 38, of Bernard's Hill, Bridgnorth, which took place at Stafford Crown Court, has set a date of December 22 for the next hearing.

Fox, 28, is charged with the murder of her mother Judith Fox, and with arson with intent to endanger life.

Judith Fox, who was 65 and known as Judy, went missing from her Shifnal home in June and her remains were found the following month, in woodland next to the River Severn off The Lloyds at Coalport, near Ironbridge.

Fox was remanded in custody and the next hearing will take place at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court.

Specialist teams near the River Severn in Coalport during the search for Judy Fox
News
Crime
Local Hubs
Telford
Shifnal
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News