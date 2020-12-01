Shropshire residents are invited to have their say on crime

West Mercia’s police and crime commissioner is inviting residents to raise their concerns and learn how they can protect themselves from crime in an online event this week.

During the online session on Zoom, which is taking place on Thursday from 6-7pm, John Campion will be joined by the West Mercia Police 'We Don’t Buy Crime' team, the rural and business officer for Shropshire and a representative from the road safety team.

A key part of the commissioner’s commitment to the communities of Shropshire is to ensure their voices are heard and they have the opportunity to highlight issues that matter to them most.

He also wants to make sure that communities have the opportunity to receive valuable crime prevention advice so they can keep themselves safe.

You can sign up to the event at eventbrite.co.uk/e/shropshire-what-matters-to-you-tickets-130418973661

