Region's police commissioner releases Christmas playlist with a twist

The Christmas crime prevention playlist

The nation’s favourite Christmas songs have been wrapped up in important crime prevention messages to make sure communities stay safe this year.

The latest ‘album’, from police and crime commissioner John Campion and his team, features messages about keeping safe on the roads, checking on the isolated and vulnerable, looking out for friends and family who may be at risk of domestic abuse and behaving responsibly around the Covid restrictions.

A video highlighting these important subjects will be released on the PCC’s social media channels each week, with ‘Driving home for Christmas’ being the first.

Mr Campion said: “Christmas is going to be different for all of us this year, as we adapt to the restrictions in place.

"However, crime doesn’t stop because of Christmas or Covid and it’s important that people remember that.

“I wanted to find a way to deliver some very important messages in a way that people would engage with.